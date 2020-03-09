BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – As many as two U.S. Air Force planes were spotted off the coast of western Syria this week, as they allegedly approached Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase along the eastern Mediterranean.

According to the Interfax News Agency, a U.S. Air Force RC-135W aircraft was the plane that was spotted near the Hmeimim Airbase.

The report said the aircraft took off from the Souda Bay Airbase on the Greek island of Crete before making its way towards the Syrian coast.

The aircraft’s closest approach to the Hmeimim Airbase came at a distance of approximately 50-60km, the report said.

A second U.S. aircraft shortly followed, as Interfax said a Navy P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine plane flew close to the Hmeimim Airbase before circling off from the installation.

In the past, U.S. aircraft have made similar approaches towards the Hmeimim Airbase, with some observers claiming that the American’s were testing Russia’s air defense capabilities, most notably, the S-400.

