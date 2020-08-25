The Chinese military announced on Tuesday that a U.S. spy plane entered the no-fly zone of the Chinese Northern Military District, which they described as a “naked provocation.”

According to the ministry’s spokesman, which was reported by Sputnik, China has lodged a “stern representation” with the United States after a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance plane flew into a no-fly zone during Chinese military drills.

The U.S. has yet to respond to these allegations from China; however, tensions between the two super powers have recently increased, amid a trade war, sanctions, human rights violations and disagreements over territories in Asia.

In a rare move this month, the Chinese government moved to sanction several U.S. politicians, including right-wing senators Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, and Ted Cruz.