BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – The US aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, arrived at the Marathi naval base on the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday morning, the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini reported.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier approached berth K14 on the island’s northwest coast, with the help of four tugboats, around 11 A.M. local time.

“This port visit demonstrates the unique capabilities that SUDA provides to support the US presence in the strategically dynamic eastern Mediterranean region,” US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Peat said on Twitter.

According to press reports, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit the US tanker next Tuesday.

Source: Ekathimerini

