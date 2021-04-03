BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Suez Canal Authority published new video clips, confirming the regularity of navigation in the canal days after the end of the crisis, which disrupted navigation for six days.

The video posted by the Suez Canal Authority shows the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower crossing the Suez Canal, in addition to several other ships.

On Friday, the US media reported that an American aircraft carrier had carried out air strikes at the time of the closure of the Suez Canal.

The commander of the carrier strike team, Admiral Scott Robertson, noted, “Our strike group is ready and able to provide long-range direct combat air support from the eastern Mediterranean, and the presence of the Eisenhower carrier in the United States’ Sixth Fleet demonstrates the flexibility of our naval forces to conduct operations whenever and wherever that is necessary.

He added: “We can present a wide range of options for our nation and our allies in deterring hostile aggression and disrupting maritime security and regional stability.”

The US aircraft carrier was docked at a Greek port after conducting joint exercises with the Greek forces in order to raise the combat capabilities of the Greek army, enhance interoperability between the forces, and enhance security in the eastern Mediterranean.

