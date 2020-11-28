BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – CNN quoted a Pentagon official as saying on Friday evening that the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Nimitz, had moved to the Gulf region with other warships.
The network reported that the transfer of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Nimitz to the Persian Gulf region, along with other warships, is taking place with the aim of providing combat support and air cover with the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15.
“Just In: The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is being moved back into the Persian Gulf region along with other warships to provide combat support and air cover as US troops withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 under President Trump’s orders a defense official tells CNN,” CNN’s Barbara Starr reported.
The official indicated that this was under orders from President Donald Trump.
The official emphasized that the step was taken before news of the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.
“The official said the move was decided before news came of the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist. But the movement of the US forces is an increased deterrence message to Iran regardless the official noted,” Starr said.
CNN added that the U.S. naval movements are a message of increasing deterrence to Iran, regardless of the official’s remark.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.