BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The U.S. aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Harry Truman, is passing through the Strait of Gibraltar and heading towards Syrian waters, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.
“An American aircraft carrier strike group led by the U.S.S. Harry Truman nuclear carrier has passed the Strait of Gibraltar and is currently heading straight for Russian military bases along the Syrian coast. Experts do not exclude that provocations directed against Syria and Iran may be the key purpose of the appearance of the largest aircraft carrier here,” Avia.Pro reported.
“The U.S.S. Harry Truman aircraft carrier group (ACG) includes a missile cruiser, several destroyers, and a Tomahawk cruise missile nuclear submarine from the sixth fleet of the U.S.,” they said.
According to reports, the carrier with escort ships will be off the coast of Syria for some time with uncertain tasks, after which it will go to the Persian Gulf, where it will be replaced by the U.S.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which, due to the unfavorable situation with the state of the U.S. carrier fleet, is in the Middle East longer than planned.
It is not clear what the purpose of this mission will be and the U.S. Navy has not commented on the deployment of the U.S.S. Harry Truman.
