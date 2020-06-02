BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A U.S. Air Force squadron of F-35 stealth fighters have returned to the Middle East to begin a new deployment, the Air Force Times reported.

According to the report, the F-35 squadron of the 388th and 419th fighter wings at Hill Air Force Base in Utah deployed to Al-Dhafra Airbase in the United Arab Emirates on May 20, the 388th.

“The deployment of pilots from the 421st Fighter Squadron, as well as maintainers from the 421st Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marks the third time in about 12 months that F-35s from Hill’s 388th and 419th have deployed for combat in the Middle East, the 388th said,” the publication said.

The U.S. Air Force has used its F-35 jets in both Syria and Iraq, as they carry out their anti-terror operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

