Yesterday, US-led coalition air strike targeted a Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as the al-Nusra Front) convoy. This took place near Sarmada in the Harem District of Idlib Governorate.

Is is unknown how many terrorists were killed from these strikes.

Today another US-led coalition air strike neutralized a prominent commander of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.

Advertisement

The commander was identified as Abo Mus'ab al-Jazrawi.

The airstrike again targeted a traveling convoy, this time near Aqrabat of the same District and Governorate of yesterday's airstrikes.

 

 

Share this article:
  • 196
  • 35
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    232
    Shares
ALSO READ  Delegation of Egyptian engineers discuss cooperation with Syria
Advertisement
Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "US air force wipes out two Al-Nusra convoys, prominent commander killed"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
est338lapua
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
est338lapua
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

it looks as if something is chaning, on the White House, it yet to be seen if it is substantial or just another PR stunt, in any case we welcome the wholehearteadly help in transforming the Nusra convoy into a pile of molten metal whose carbon content increased thanks to the contribution of its terrorist passengers and driver

Vote Up
4
Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 12:28
miltiades
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
miltiades
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

yepp looks promising but never trust a barbarian while he’s still alive…

Vote Up
3
Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 12:42
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Yeah! NDZ (No drive zone) acoming?… If it’s this, it’ll be pussy-grabbing, USAF style! Also in Idlib governorate : Ahrar al-Shame and cock-Suqor al-Shame have decided to terminate Jund al-Aqsa (IS ally), thus, these are also ally to… Nusra… I feel some mofos from the Gulf with towels on their heads have decided a voluntary liquidation, considering the business void. What we can expect now? As the turbaned rats are behind each of the groups, you’ll have both entering a deadly war for the glory of Allah until just a few are left and either SyAAF/SAA and USAF will finish… Read more »
Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 13:06
wpDiscuz