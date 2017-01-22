Yesterday, US-led coalition air strike targeted a Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as the al-Nusra Front) convoy. This took place near Sarmada in the Harem District of Idlib Governorate.
Is is unknown how many terrorists were killed from these strikes.
Today another US-led coalition air strike neutralized a prominent commander of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.
The commander was identified as Abo Mus'ab al-Jazrawi.
The airstrike again targeted a traveling convoy, this time near Aqrabat of the same District and Governorate of yesterday's airstrikes.
it looks as if something is chaning, on the White House, it yet to be seen if it is substantial or just another PR stunt, in any case we welcome the wholehearteadly help in transforming the Nusra convoy into a pile of molten metal whose carbon content increased thanks to the contribution of its terrorist passengers and driver
yepp looks promising but never trust a barbarian while he’s still alive…