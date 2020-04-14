The US Air Force stationed on the island of Guam at Andersen Air Base has recently shown off their military might by organising a so-called “Elephant Walk” on their runway involving a variety of aircraft from huge B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers and KC-135 Stratotankers to the MQ-4C Triton and MQ-4C Triton strike drones.
The Elephant Walk involves a group of aircraft taxiing through the airstrip in tight formation, usually before conducting minimum interval takeoff for massive operations or drills. However, Andersen Air Base apparently limited it only to the taxiing part as its official Facebook page made no mention of carrying out exercises in the air.
The US military base in Guam flexed its muscles as two of the US Navy’s aircraft carriers operating in the Pacific are currently unable to patrol waters, usually near China’s borders or within the disputed South China Sea, due to local coronavirus outbreaks.
Washington used to regularly send its destroyers and carriers to the region under the pretext of conducting freedom of navigation operations despite numerous demands from Beijing to stop “provocations”. Now, these missions have been put on hold.
In contrast, the Chinese military has been gradually restoring its capabilities as the country has apparently managed to successfully fight the pandemic. One of the first reports of Chinese drills in the South China Sea emerged on 7 April.
The PLA’s Navy ships, submarines, and fighter jets conducted military exercise using live ammunition just as the country started reporting zero new COVID-19 cases from local transmission.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.