BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 fighters escorted a Russian Tu-95MS missile carrier near the Russian-American maritme border.
According to a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry, four Russian Air Force strategic Tu-95Ms bombers carried out a periodic flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, in addition to the North Pacific, indicating that the flight took 11 hours.
The fighters continued to take off from airports in Chukchi Province, and at one stage of the flight, F-22 fighters from the United States Air Force escorted the Russian aircraft.
The statement continued: “The Russian Air Force conducts regular patrols in the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Black Sea and Baltic Sea in accordance with international rules.”
The statement indicated that the U.S. Air Force had carried out five sorties along the Russian border since May.
Source: RT
