BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – A Syrian military source has denied reports about the U.S. allegedly bombing a government post in the Al-Qamishli District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate today.

According to the source, the U.S. Coalition conducted low altitude flights over the town of Khirbat Amo, which was the location of a skirmish between the American forces and protesters in rural Al-Qamishli.

The source said that most of the protesters were members of the Al-Ghanamah tribe of southern Al-Qamishli and were not “regime militiamen” like some reports suggested.

While the National Defense Forces (NDF) were present at the scene, the source added that they were not dressed in civilian clothing.

Since the incident, a video has surfaced showing some U.S. armored vehicles trapped in the grass south of Al-Qamishli.

The U.S. military vehicles were later towed out of the area after Wednesday incident.

