BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – A Syrian military source has denied reports about the U.S. allegedly bombing a government post in the Al-Qamishli District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate today.
READ ALSO: US Military Allegedly Establishing New Base in Northeast Syria
According to the source, the U.S. Coalition conducted low altitude flights over the town of Khirbat Amo, which was the location of a skirmish between the American forces and protesters in rural Al-Qamishli.
The source said that most of the protesters were members of the Al-Ghanamah tribe of southern Al-Qamishli and were not “regime militiamen” like some reports suggested.
While the National Defense Forces (NDF) were present at the scene, the source added that they were not dressed in civilian clothing.
Since the incident, a video has surfaced showing some U.S. armored vehicles trapped in the grass south of Al-Qamishli.
The U.S. military vehicles were later towed out of the area after Wednesday incident.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.