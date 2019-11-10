BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition carried out a powerful attack on an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) base in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate last night.

According to reports, the U.S. Coalition fired four missiles towards the Islamic State base, resulting in its destruction of this installation in the town of Kafra.

Below is a video showing the aftermath of the U.S. Coalition attack:

