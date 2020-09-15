The US Air Force has already secretly designed, built and flown at least one prototype of a next-generation fighter to replace the long-troubled F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a senior Pentagon official said in an interview published by Defense News on Tuesday.
“We’ve already built and flown a full-scale flight demonstrator in the real world, and we broke records in doing it,” Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper said an exclusive interview conducted on Monday and published on Tuesday.
Defense News commented that Roper’s revelation was certain to shock the enormous US defense contracting community. It was the first development of any experimental combat fighter since the F-35 was first unveiled 20 years ago, the publication said.
Roper said the new aircraft’s development program broke all previous records in its speed to completion. He was speaking before the beginning of the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference.
The Air Force and its defense contractor are already prepared to go ahead start working on building new aircraft, designated the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) project. The first flight of a next generation fighter was not expected for years, Defense News added.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.