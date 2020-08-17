BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The U.S. Air Force allegedly bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Al-Qamishli countryside, following the latter’s obstruction of an American patrol in northern Al-Hasakah.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the U.S. warplane bombed a Syrian Army checkpoint in Tal Al-Dahab, killing one soldier and wounding two others.

No further details have been reported at this time.

This latest attack by the U.S. Air Force comes at a time of increased tension in northeastern Syria, as the Syrian Arab Army strengthens their posts across the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

In 2016, the U.S. Air Force ‘accidentally’ bombed the Syrian Arab Army troops in Deir Ezzor, killing over 100 soldiers while they were fending off an attack by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).