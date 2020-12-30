BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump’s administration approved the sale of precision-guided bombs worth $290 million to Saudi Arabia, as well as other deals for Kuwait and Egypt, The HIll reported.

The US State Department gave its approval to sell 3,000 GBU-39 small bombs and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency statement.

As for Kuwait, the administration agreed to sell eight AH-64E Apache helicopters worth $4 billion, and spare parts to modernize the Patriot anti-missile system, which is worth 200 million.

Egypt’s request to purchase an air defense system to protect the presidential plane from missile threats, worth $104 million, was also approved, as well as advanced sniper platforms.

Previously, Trump criticized Egypt over their purchase of non-US made weapons, including a large amount of Russian-made equipment, like Su-35 jets and guided missiles.

At the same time, the Trump administration has continued to supply Saudi Arabia with weapons, despite international objections over the Kingdom’s role in the Yemeni conflict.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the largest purchasers of US-made weapons and equipment, as their military expenditures increase year-over-year.

Source: The Hill, RT