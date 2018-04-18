BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Pentagon admitted on Tuesday that at least 5,508 contractors are working in  Iraq and Syria — 2,869 of whom are U.S. citizens, 760 of whom are locals, and the rest of whom are third country nationals — according to a quarterly report released in April.

This report marks the first time the Pentagon has admitted contractor numbers for Syria, according to past reports within the archives of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics & Materiel Readiness.

“As the mission has grown and continued in Syria, [the DoD] is including those numbers in regular reporting, as well,” Heather Babb, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told Military Times.

When asked where in Syria these contractors were posted, Babb said: “For operations security reasons, a separate count of contractor personnel with a duty station in Syria is not available.”

 

 

Share this article:
  • 9
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    9
    Shares
ALSO READ  Jihadist civil war proves costly as 340+ militants killed last weekend: monitor
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

3 Comments on "US admits 5,000+ contractors working in Syria and Iraq"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rudy Verbuyst
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Some of them are leaving regularly from that small Italian island below Sicilie, Pantelleria in Half platoons ! Observers noticed !

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 09:54
Derek
Guest
Derek
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Contractors? Give them their proper name. Mercenaries.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 11:56
Tsar
Guest
Tsar
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Most of them leave Syria in body bags like every good yank should.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
18/04/2018 13:09