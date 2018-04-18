BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Pentagon admitted on Tuesday that at least 5,508 contractors are working in Iraq and Syria — 2,869 of whom are U.S. citizens, 760 of whom are locals, and the rest of whom are third country nationals — according to a quarterly report released in April.
This report marks the first time the Pentagon has admitted contractor numbers for Syria, according to past reports within the archives of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics & Materiel Readiness.
“As the mission has grown and continued in Syria, [the DoD] is including those numbers in regular reporting, as well,” Heather Babb, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told Military Times.
When asked where in Syria these contractors were posted, Babb said: “For operations security reasons, a separate count of contractor personnel with a duty station in Syria is not available.”
