The US accused Russia of trying to use the UN Security Council meeting “to weaken the credibility of the OPCW and its findings” on the alleged chemical attacks on the Syrian city of Douma in 2018, speaking at the UNSC meeting in New York City on Monday.
US acting deputy to the UN, Cherith Norman Chalet, blamed Russia for “brazen disinformation campaign waged in advance of the anticipated release of the OPCW investigation and identification teams’ first report.”
“We must defend the credibility and the findings of the OPCW and the UN from disinformation,” she added and emphasised that “the United States stands firmly behind the OPCW Fact Finding Missions (FFM) March 1st, 2019 report.”
Earlier, the Russian side stated that alleged chemical attacks on Douma were staged by the White Helmets and the chlorine displayed as evidence had been placed by militants for provocative purposes.
The Security Council meeting was called upon by Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya to discuss the report prepared by Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the alleged chemical attack on Douma in 2018.
Source: Ruptly
