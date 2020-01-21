The US accused Russia of trying to use the UN Security Council meeting “to weaken the credibility of the OPCW and its findings” on the alleged chemical attacks on the Syrian city of Douma in 2018, speaking at the UNSC meeting in New York City on Monday.

US acting deputy to the UN, Cherith Norman Chalet, blamed Russia for “brazen disinformation campaign waged in advance of the anticipated release of the OPCW investigation and identification teams’ first report.”

“We must defend the credibility and the findings of the OPCW and the UN from disinformation,” she added and emphasised that “the United States stands firmly behind the OPCW Fact Finding Missions (FFM) March 1st, 2019 report.”

Earlier, the Russian side stated that alleged chemical attacks on Douma were staged by the White Helmets and the chlorine displayed as evidence had been placed by militants for provocative purposes.

The Security Council meeting was called upon by Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya to discuss the report prepared by Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the alleged chemical attack on Douma in 2018.

 

Source: Ruptly

There is currently no credibility in OPCW's Douma report. Thanks to outside interference presumably from US and other nations that participated in missile attacks on Syria. Presumably to justify these acts of aggressions. US acting deputy to the UN, Cherith Norman Chale must read https://wikileaks.org/opcw-douma/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-21 18:28
Kandinski
Guest
Kandinski
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You can eat s**t to a certain point.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-21 18:33
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Alicia Keez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Of course the US would say this because it is the US and the rebels they support in Syria that would benefit from this staged attack. But anyone with any amount of brains can see there was no logic to Assad using CW. why? Because he had already taken most of the territory, he was winning the battle and why do a one off attack? Only stupid people would believe that Assad did this.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-21 21:22