BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The American authorities accused Iranian and a Palestinian hackers with complicity and cyber-hacking against the country, claiming it was retaliation for the assassination of the late commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, in an American raid on January 3rd.
According to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, the Iranian suspect is 19 years of age and the Palestinian is 25 years old.
Washington accused the two hackers of infiltrating 58 U.S. websites and putting up a picture of Soleimani, noting that they were “evading justice in the territories of Iran and Palestine.”
They said that they began cooperation in December 2019, and after the U.S. Defense Department announced on January 3 that Soleimani was killed near Baghdad Airport, they launched a cyber campaign during which they attacked the aforementioned sites, and published a picture of the late Iranian general accompanied by the phrase “Down with America” in English.
The American Justice Department stated that the hackers would face prison sentences of up to 10 years, with each being fined $250,000 if convicted of the charges against them.
The case was referred to the Massachusetts State Criminal Court.
