US claims that the Syrian government is responsible for chemical attacks in Latakia province may undermine the possible improvement of the situation in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Friday.

“It seems strange to us that every time some positive shifts happen, first of all in the political process, statements emerge that may undermine the improvement of the situation in Syria,” Vershinin said.

The diplomat reminded that the UN investigation into all instances of chemical attacks in Syria is still underway. “That’s why we regret that our US partners made such statements [accusing Damascus of chemical attacks] unilaterally,” Vershinin added.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that the Syrian authorities are responsible for the chlorine attack in Latakia province on May 19.

 

Source: TASS

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army readies forces for upcoming Latakia offensive: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Mato Grosso 2 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mato Grosso 2
Guest
Mato Grosso 2
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

When, and on what occasion, has Pompeo made this statement?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-27 10:05
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/26/pompeo-says-syria-government-used-chlorine-in-may-chemical-weapon-attack.html

Pompeo told a news conference in New York, where he has been attending the United Nations General Assembly.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the United States concluded the government of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in May during a battle with insurgents in Idlib.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-27 17:17
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The US apparently join HTS propaganda.

And the US plan to play HTS air force again.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-27 17:20