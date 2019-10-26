BEIRUT, LÍBANO (4:00 PM) – Los militantes respaldados por Turquía continuaron sus ataques contra las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) lideradas por los kurdos esta semana, cuando sus combatientes asaltaron dos ciudades bajo el control de este último en la gobernación de Al-Hasakah .
Dirigidos por el llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio”, los militantes respaldados por Turquía atacaron el sábado a las tropas de las SDF en las ciudades de Al-Mataleh y Hamid en un intento por expandir su presencia cerca de la ciudad fronteriza de Ras Al-‘Ayn en El campo del noroeste de Al-Hasakah.
Según activistas pro opositores, los militantes respaldados por Turquía lograron capturar estas dos ciudades luego de una breve batalla con las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias el sábado por la tarde.
Se desconoce el número total de víctimas de ambos lados.
