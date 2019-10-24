BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:20 a.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) ha marcado un nuevo avance en el noreste de Latakia esta noche después de lanzar un nuevo ataque en el eje sur de Kabani.
Dirigido por la 42a Brigada (var. Fuerzas Ghiath) de la 4ta División Blindada, el Ejército Árabe Sirio logró capturar algunas cumbres ubicadas al sur de Kabani después de librarse en una feroz batalla con los rebeldes yihadistas.
Según una fuente del ejército, los militares intentan llegar a las afueras de Kabani en las próximas horas, mientras buscan consolidar sus ganancias alrededor de la montaña Zuwayqat.
El jueves por la tarde, el ataque del ejército árabe sirio contra Kabani fue frustrado por Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y el Partido Islámico de Turquestán después de una breve batalla.
El ejército árabe sirio se está concentrando en la ciudad de Kabani para asegurar todo el eje Latakia-Idlib por primera vez desde el comienzo de la guerra.
