Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec has conducted 16 flights of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet to test its new 2nd stage engine, Rostec Aviation Cluster Industrial Director Anatoly Serdyukov said on Friday.
“Currently, the engineering bench tests of the advanced engine continue and the item is being tested on a flying laboratory. In October, another flight was performed to check the item’s characteristics in various flight modes, specifically, the operation of the vectoring jet nozzle and the oil system at negative overloads. Overall, 16 flights on a flying laboratory were performed,” Serdyukov reported.
The Su-57 with the second stage engine known as Item 30 performed its debut flight in December 2017.
The engine will get a fully electronic automatic control system and ensure the fighter’s super-maneuverability, thrust-to-weight ratio, stealth characteristics and the ability to perform cruising flights at supersonic speed.
The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter is designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The aircraft develops supersonic cruising speed, carries armament inside its fuselage, features stealth coating and the latest onboard equipment.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.