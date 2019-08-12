Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter has received the capability to strike two targets at a time with missiles, Air Force Commander, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Force Sergei Dronov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Monday.

The interview comes as Russia is celebrating Air Force Day on August 12.

“The Mi-28NM combat helicopter features the all-weather capability and the possibility of firing two missiles against two different targets at a time. Moreover, it allows using missile armament based on the ‘fire-and-forget’ principle and features the enhanced capability of promptly searching for ground and air targets,” the Air Force commander said.

The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier received two Mi-28NM helicopters to complete state trials. As Head of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky said at the Army-2019 international defense show outside Moscow in late June, a pilot batch of six Mi-28NM gunships was set to arrive for Russia’s Aerospace Force in 2020.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said at the Army-2019 defense show that the Defense Ministry had signed a contract with Russian Helicopters Group on the delivery of 98 Mi-28NM attack helicopters to the troops.

The Mi-28NM is a modernized version of the Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter. The work on the helicopter’s new modification started in 2009. The Mi-28NM will get a principally new panoramic view locator, a new control system with artificial intelligence elements and other equipment and will be capable of using precision weapons. The helicopter is designated to strike the armor, carry out reconnaissance and provide target acquisition.

Source: TASS

Advertisements