BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces have denied that any rockets hit their troops at the Taji Military Base north of Baghdad.

“As of 11pm (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji. no explosions occurred near US/Coalition facilities,” Colonel Myles Caggins II tweeted this evening.

Prior to the Caggin’s statement, it was reported that two rockets fell in the Baghdad Green Zone and three other projectiles targeted Camp Taji.

Some reports have clarified that the rocket actually landed in southern Baghdad and did not hit any military assets this evening.

Tensions have been rather high in Iraq as of recently, as multiple attacks against the U.S. military forces around Baghdad have resulted in tit-for-tat strikes.

