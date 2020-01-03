BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, Iraqi state TV and Al-Sumaria TV reported that the U.S. Coalition targeted a convoy belonging to Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units) north of Baghdad.

According to report, the U.S. Coalition destroyed two vehicles belonging to Hashd Al-Shaabi inside the city of Taiji, killing several members of the paramilitary group.

No further details were released.

This latest attack comes just 24 hours after the U.S. Air Force targeted a vehicle carrying Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Hashd Al-Shaabi Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

Advertisements