BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – Within hours of commencing their operation to liberate the ISIS-held town of al-Sukhnah via a southwards drive from Raqqa Governonate, the elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) – supported by other pro-government outfits – have already taken a number of key sights from the terrorist group.

So far the Tiger Forces, since storming ISIS positions south of Resafa, have managed to capture a number of key oil well areas from the terrorist group along the road to al-Sukhnah, including B’ir Aykawi.

Also, it is worth mentioning that there are reports that pro-government formations, including the Tiger Forces, captured two villages from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) north of Resafa. This has proven to be untrue.

Advertisement

Updates to follow.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  BREAKING: Syrian Army on the verge of isolating two key east Damascus districts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "UPDATE: Tiger Forces liberate key sites from ISIS within hours of Raqqa-Homs offenisive start"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 13:01
wpDiscuz