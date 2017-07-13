BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – Within hours of commencing their operation to liberate the ISIS-held town of al-Sukhnah via a southwards drive from Raqqa Governonate, the elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) – supported by other pro-government outfits – have already taken a number of key sights from the terrorist group.

So far the Tiger Forces, since storming ISIS positions south of Resafa, have managed to capture a number of key oil well areas from the terrorist group along the road to al-Sukhnah, including B’ir Aykawi.

Also, it is worth mentioning that there are reports that pro-government formations, including the Tiger Forces, captured two villages from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) north of Resafa. This has proven to be untrue. Advertisement Updates to follow.