DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:35 P.M.) – A number of explosions were heard in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, prompting many to believe a new Israeli attack was taking place.

According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent, the Syrian air defenses were activated this evening when an ‘enemy’ aircraft was spotted over Damascus city.

The field correspondent said at least one enemy drone was shot down during the exchange over the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

He would add that the downing of the enemy drone occurred in the Aqraba area, which was the site of Israel’s last attack on rural Damascus.

More details to come…

