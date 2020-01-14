BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Several missiles targeted the T-4 Military Airport in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar News from Damascus.
According to the source, a number of explosions were heard at the airbase after some of the missiles managed to hit their intended targets.
He would add that while some of the missiles did hit the base, the Syrian air defenses were able to intercept a number of the projectiles after they were fired from a suspected Israeli aircraft.
While there is no confirmation about who is behind the attack, field reporters are claiming the missiles were fired from an aircraft that entered the government areas from the SDF-held territories.
The T-4 Airbase houses both Iranian and Russian soldiers; it has been targeted by the Israeli Armed Forces on a number of occasions in the past.
The Iranian S-300 system is believed to be active at this base; however, there is no confirmation that it has been used in tonight’s attack.
