TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 18 : Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016. (Photo by Pool / Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has been confirmed dead after the U.S. carried out an attack near the Baghdad International Airport this evening.

According to the official media wing of Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), both General Soleimani and the leader of Kata’eb Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were killed as a result of the U.S. attack.

“Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi confirms the martyrdom of the deputy head of Al-Hashd, Al-Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, during a raid that targeted their vehicle along the road to the Baghdad International Airport.” We will provide you with details later,” Hashd Al-Sha’abi said in an official statement.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, as cited by Reuters.

More details to come…

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Iraqi-US ties in jeopardy as Baghdad slams Washington over attack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
DcassNeil Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Dcass
Guest
Dcass
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Iran’s response to this war crime and direct violation and usurpation of Iraq’s sovereignty will be met with a quick and painful response from Iran and all Iraqis especially Shia. No US soldier or diplomat in Iraq is safe anymore now and no number of US occupation soldiers can stop them from retaliating against the foreign invading and occupying enemy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-03 04:39
Neil
Guest
Neil
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ahahaha God smites the evil ones. Ahahaha!
Let me know how the goats are. Muhammads pigs will come in and clean up the mess. Ahahaha!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-03 04:32