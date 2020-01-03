BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has been confirmed dead after the U.S. carried out an attack near the Baghdad International Airport this evening.
According to the official media wing of Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), both General Soleimani and the leader of Kata’eb Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were killed as a result of the U.S. attack.
“Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi confirms the martyrdom of the deputy head of Al-Hashd, Al-Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, during a raid that targeted their vehicle along the road to the Baghdad International Airport.” We will provide you with details later,” Hashd Al-Sha’abi said in an official statement.
“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, as cited by Reuters.
More details to come…
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.