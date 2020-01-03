BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has been confirmed dead after the U.S. carried out an attack near the Baghdad International Airport this evening.

According to the official media wing of Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), both General Soleimani and the leader of Kata’eb Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were killed as a result of the U.S. attack.

“Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi confirms the martyrdom of the deputy head of Al-Hashd, Al-Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, during a raid that targeted their vehicle along the road to the Baghdad International Airport.” We will provide you with details later,” Hashd Al-Sha’abi said in an official statement.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, as cited by Reuters.

More details to come…

