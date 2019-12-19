BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Antiochian Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia, Atallah Hanna, was hospitalized on Wednesday after being poisoned by chemical substances in Jerusalem.
According to reports, the Archbishop was taken a hospital after a gas canister was fired into his church in Jerusalem.
The Archbishop is expected to make a full recovery.
Prior to his hospitalization, Archbishop Hanna took part in the Middle East Monitor’s ”First international Conference on Israeli Apartheid“, in Istanbul last week.
During the event, the Archbishop stated:”The city of Jerusalem is the city of the three Abrahamic religions…Christian and Muslim Palestinians residing in Jerusalem have problems with the job, suffer with repression, tyranny and oppression.”
“We shall stay in Jerusalem, protecting our spiritual sites and endowments. We refuse the policies of this job. We won’t surrender. Our motto will always be: liberty and dignity for the Palestinian men and women. Our spiritual sites will stay ours. Jerusalem will stay ours,” he added.
The Archbishop has been a strong critic of Israel and its treatment of Palestinians; he has also been outspoken about Israel’s activities inside neighboring Lebanon and Syria.
