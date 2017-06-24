BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Minutes ago, Israeli warplanes targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Golan Heights, inflicting heavy damage on the government defenses near Ba’ath City.

According to a military source in the Golan Heights, the Israeli Air Force destroyed one tank and one shilka after claiming the Syrian military fired a mortar shell into the occupied areas.

The source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian military did not fire any mortar shells or rockets towards the occupied areas of the Golan Heights, adding that it is an excuse the Israeli forces constantly use to justify their attacks.

Following the bombing, the Al-Qaeda linked “Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham” militants stormed the Syrian Army’s positions, where they are currently engaged in a fierce battle to take control of this region.

