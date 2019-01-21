BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) unleashed a massive attack on the Damascus countryside at 1:05 A.M. (local time), tonight, hitting a number of targets in and around the town of Al-Kisweh.
According to a military source, Israeli jets were first spotted over Jabal Sheikh-Golan Heights area; they would then fire several missiles towards Al-Kisweh.
The Syrian military then activated their air defense units, but were unable to stop all the missiles that were fired at the Damascus countryside.
The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the airstrikes, claiming that they were targeting Iran’s Quds Forces.
We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 20, 2019
The Israeli Air Force is now launching another wave of strikes on Damascus, with some reports claiming they are hitting targets near the Damascus International Airport.
