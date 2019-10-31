BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Hezbollah fired an anti-aircraft missile at one of their spy drones that was flying over Lebanese airspace.

“A short while ago, an anti-aircraft missile was launched over Lebanese territory towards an IDF UAV. The UAV was not hit,” the IDF’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Hezbollah’s anti-aircraft missile was reportedly targeting an Israeli spy drone that was seen entering the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon; it had allegedly hit the UAV, as locals reported.

