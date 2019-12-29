BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) have confirmed the U.S. attack on their base along the Syrian-Iraqi border this evening.

According to Hashd Al-Sha’abi, the U.S. warplanes targeted the base of the 45th Brigade in the Al-Qa’im District, which is located on the other side of the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The Pentagon has since confirmed that they carried out the attack, claiming that it was revenge for the rocket strikes on the K-1 base in the Kirkuk Governorate of northern Iraq.

This rocket assault resulted in the death of one U.S. military contractor.

No group claimed responsibility for this attack last Friday.

Advertisements