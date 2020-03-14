BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The joint military operations command in Iraq announced on Saturday morning that the Taji Base, which includes foreign forces north of Baghdad, was attacked by multiple rockets.

According to the joint military operations command, at least two military personnel were wounded by the the rocket strikes.

The two military personnel are currently in critical condition and have since been transferred to a hospital to treat their wounds.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted a spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, as saying, “The initial result of the bombing is two wounded people from the Air Defense Command; they are in critical condition.”

He added that “the missiles were launched from seven platforms.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, the previous rocket strikes were blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  US releases footage of attack against Kataib Hezbollah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FREESPIRIT Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

there should be more everyday. so this US scum runaway.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-14 12:43
FREESPIRIT
Guest
FREESPIRIT
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

RUSSIA has OUTSMARTED them all Including and ESPECIALLY Zionist UNITED STATES CORPORATION , vassal of ISRAELI Zionist Jewish Oligarchs. When the DUST CLEARS, in several more YEARS Only Russia, China, Iran and Syria will be TRULY left STANDING, SUCCESSFULLY. That is called JUSTICE for all the EVIL United Sttates and Israel have created for them and others.My son is very fortunate I had the foresight to encourage him to apply for Russian Citizenship, very early on, which will mean he will have 3 Citizenships : https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/thomas-luongo/russia-just-told-the-world-no/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-14 13:13