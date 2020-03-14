BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The joint military operations command in Iraq announced on Saturday morning that the Taji Base, which includes foreign forces north of Baghdad, was attacked by multiple rockets.

According to the joint military operations command, at least two military personnel were wounded by the the rocket strikes.

The two military personnel are currently in critical condition and have since been transferred to a hospital to treat their wounds.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted a spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, as saying, “The initial result of the bombing is two wounded people from the Air Defense Command; they are in critical condition.”

He added that “the missiles were launched from seven platforms.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, the previous rocket strikes were blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

