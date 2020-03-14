BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The joint military operations command in Iraq announced on Saturday morning that the Taji Base, which includes foreign forces north of Baghdad, was attacked by multiple rockets.
According to the joint military operations command, at least two military personnel were wounded by the the rocket strikes.
The two military personnel are currently in critical condition and have since been transferred to a hospital to treat their wounds.
The Iraqi News Agency quoted a spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, as saying, “The initial result of the bombing is two wounded people from the Air Defense Command; they are in critical condition.”
He added that “the missiles were launched from seven platforms.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, the previous rocket strikes were blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.