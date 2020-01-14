BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – At least one rocket struck an Iraqi military base that is hosting the U.S. Armed Forces this evening, the Iraqi security forces announced this evening.

According to the Iraqi security forces, the rocket targeted Camp Taiji in the Salaheddine Governorate; this base is located just north of Baghdad and east of the Samarra-Baghdad Highway.

No casualties were reported.

Tonight’s attack on Camp Taiji marks the second time in the last two weeks that this installation has been the target of rocket fire.

The last attack on Camp Taiji did not cause any casualties; however, those responsible for the rocket fire were never identified.

