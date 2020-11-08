BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Armenian Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, responded to claim by the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, about controlling Shushi after an intense battle with the Artsakh Defense Army.

“The battle continues in Shushi, wait and believe in our army,” Hovhannisyan tweeted on Sunday, contrasting Aliyev’s claim about Azerbaijan raising its flag over the city’s center.

According to a local source, the Artsakh Defense Army is still involved in heavy clashes with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with the ongoing clashes taking place along the streets of Shushi.

Meanwhile, the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported on Sunday morning that the Artsakh Defense Army managed to destroy at least two Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that were flying over their positions in Karabakh.

“At around 9:30 Air Defense units shot down 2 enemy UAVs in the eastern direction,” Stepanyan tweeted.

Over the last two weeks, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been attempting to capture Shushi from the Artsakh Defense Army, despite previously agreeing to two ceasefires that were brokered by the U.S. and Russia.