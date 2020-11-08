BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Armenian Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, responded to claim by the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, about controlling Shushi after an intense battle with the Artsakh Defense Army.
“The battle continues in Shushi, wait and believe in our army,” Hovhannisyan tweeted on Sunday, contrasting Aliyev’s claim about Azerbaijan raising its flag over the city’s center.
According to a local source, the Artsakh Defense Army is still involved in heavy clashes with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with the ongoing clashes taking place along the streets of Shushi.
Meanwhile, the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported on Sunday morning that the Artsakh Defense Army managed to destroy at least two Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that were flying over their positions in Karabakh.
“At around 9:30 Air Defense units shot down 2 enemy UAVs in the eastern direction,” Stepanyan tweeted.
Over the last two weeks, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been attempting to capture Shushi from the Artsakh Defense Army, despite previously agreeing to two ceasefires that were brokered by the U.S. and Russia.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.