BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On the side of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, between 800 and 1,200 employees of the Russian Wagner group, a private military company (PMC), are participating in the conflict in Libya

This data was first confirmed by UN representatives in a report that has not yet been made public, AFP reports.

According to an AFP source, Russian mercenaries help Libyan National Army (LNA) forces to maintain and repair equipment, as well as participate in combat operations: they support gunners in artillery and aviation, snipers and electronic warfare specialists.

UN sources also found that Russian PMC operatives have been in Libya since October 2018.

According to them, the presence of PMCs significantly strengthened Haftar’s troops. In addition, it is alleged that another private security company, Russian Security Systems, is present in the country. Its specialists allegedly carry out maintenance and repair of military aircraft.

Russia and Turkey want to stop the war in Libya. Why is it so important to them?

At the end of April, the Libyan government of national accord (PNS) accused Wagner of PMCs of using chemical weapons: its fighters allegedly attacked PNS forces with nerve gas.

PMC Wagner – an unofficial armed group, which is associated with St. Petersburg businessman Eugene Prigozhin . His mercenaries are believed to provide security services in several African countries. According to some reports, they also took part in hostilities in Donbass, Syria and were sent to Sudan to support President Omar al-Bashir .

In February, Erdogan accused the Russian military leadership, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu , of waging a war in Libya involving mercenaries. The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to this statement, noting that it is not true.

