BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been involved in a fierce battle for the strategic town of Kabani for the past 72 hours.

Led by their 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army has captured the Zuwayqat Mountain south of Kabani, putting themselves within striking distance of the town.

In a new video released this week, a Syrian Arab Army tank can be seen in close combat against the jihadist rebels near Kabani.

Advertisements