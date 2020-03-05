Turkey’s parliament descended into a chaotic fistfight after an opposition lawmaker accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of disrespecting Turkish soldiers killed recently in Idlib, Syria.
During a closed session about the country’s operations in Idlib, opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) member Engin Ozkoc said Erdogan disrespected the dead troops and had also acted irresponsibly by sending them into conflict without air cover.
The accusations quickly escalated into a huge brawl inside the chamber between government and opposition politicians, with punches thrown and lawmakers slapping and kicking each other.
Ruptly released a video of the fight, with zoomed in footage to capture the heated brawl between the ministers.
