BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army ended the day on Saturday by seizing two towns in southwestern Aleppo, inching them closer to the northern axis of Taftanaz in the Idlib Governorate.
In what proved to be the Syrian Army’s most successful day in western Aleppo since the war started, Saturday also resulted in a devastating defeat for the jihadist rebels, who have already suffered several setbacks this month.
Arguably, the biggest loss for the jihadist rebels on Saturday was their concession of Al-Mansoura to the Syrian Army and their allies, signalling the collapse of their defenses in western Aleppo.
The jihadist loss of Al-Mansoura was preceded by the Syrian Arab Army’s capture of the strategic Scientific Research Building and nearby Rashiddeen 1 sector; this would prove to be the nail in the coffin for the militants as they packed up their equipment and retreated to the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The Syrian Army will likely seize the last remaining sites in western Aleppo over the next 48 hours before they turn their attention north to the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, which is the most fought after area in the Aleppo Governorate.
Below is some front-line footage that was captured during the day on Saturday:
