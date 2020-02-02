BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently engaged in clashes with the jihadist rebels in the Idlib countryside, as they attempt to advance towards the key city of Saraqib.

Recent footage from the Idlib Governorate captured the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) near the front-lines in Idlib (video below):

Advertisements