BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video of the combat air maneuvers in which the Su-35S fighters took part in recently.

The video showed pilots of the Leningrad Army Combat Regiment of the Air Force and Air Defense in the Western Military District conducting aerial maneuvers on the Su-35S fighters in the Karelia region, after they worked to intercept fighters and manned aircraft, and avoid the attack of an enemy aircraft.

It is noteworthy to mention that the aircraft crews interacted with anti-aircraft missiles and radio engineering units.

The maneuvers were carried out at very high and low altitudes.