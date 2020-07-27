BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, that its Su-27 fighter aircraft intercepted an American reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea waters.
In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense said: “On July 27, the Russian air defenses monitored over the international waters of the Black Sea an air target that was approaching the borders of the Russian state. In order to intercept the target, a Su-27 fighter took off from the Air Defense Forces’ Southern Military Circle. ”
The statement added: “The Russian fighter crew approached the flying object from a safe distance and identified it as an American reconnaissance plane of the type P-8A Poseidon.”
The ministry pointed out that the fighter forced the American plane to change its course and then returned to its base, stressing that “every flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter was carried out in full accordance with international laws for the use of airspace, and no breach of the borders of the Russian state was allowed.”
Source: RT
