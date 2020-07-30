BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a Russian Su-27 fighter aircraft intercepted two American reconnaissance aircraft, approaching Russian airspace over the Black Sea.

The ministry said that the Russian fighter approached the two planes and determined that they were reconnaissance planes belonging to the U.S. Air Force.

The ministry continued that the two aircraft are P-8A Poseidon and RC-135 for strategic surveillance.

The ministry said that the Russian fighter “did not allow the two American planes to violate Russia’s airspace.”

They emphasized that Su-27 had acted “in strict compliance with international rules.”

Last week, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted a U.S. surveillance plane over the Black Sea, and kept it out of Russia’s airspace in a similar manner.

