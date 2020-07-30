BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a Russian Su-27 fighter aircraft intercepted two American reconnaissance aircraft, approaching Russian airspace over the Black Sea.
The ministry said that the Russian fighter approached the two planes and determined that they were reconnaissance planes belonging to the U.S. Air Force.
The ministry continued that the two aircraft are P-8A Poseidon and RC-135 for strategic surveillance.
The ministry said that the Russian fighter “did not allow the two American planes to violate Russia’s airspace.”
They emphasized that Su-27 had acted “in strict compliance with international rules.”
Last week, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted a U.S. surveillance plane over the Black Sea, and kept it out of Russia’s airspace in a similar manner.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.