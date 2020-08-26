BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Russian army attempted to intercept U.S. military vehicles that were attempting to travel through the Al-Malikiyah District of Al-Hasakah.

According to a field report from Al-Hasakah, the Russian army troops encountered the U.S. military along one of the main roads leading to the Iraqi border; this resulted in the Russians attempting to cutoff the American troops from the roadway.

Up close video footage from the incident showed Russian army vehicles and an Mi-8 chopper surrounding the U.S. military vehicles in a tense moment near Al-Malikiyah city.

RUAF Mi 8 throw dust in Americans 😁 pic.twitter.com/3T9pg0Nf7q — ZOKA (@200_zoka) August 26, 2020

In a report released by Reuters, the incident reportedly resulted in wounding “a few” of the American soldiers being treated for wounds, noting that the injuries did not occur as a result of any exchange of fire, and one of the sources stated that it was a result of a ‘collision.’

Another official stated that the accident occurred early this week in northeastern Syria, noting that the injuries were light.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters, and the Russian side has not yet issued any official comment on this incident.

American and Russian forces are active in the northeastern region of Syria, coordinating their movements as part of the Clash Prevention Mechanism, which was established in 2015.