BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Russian military sent one of its largest convoys to the Al-Qamishli Airport this week, as they strengthen their forces at this strategic installation in northeastern Syria.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian military convoy consisted of 55 vehicles and several army personnel.

The Russian military convoy reportedly reached the Al-Qamishli Airport after traveling the long distance along the International Highway (M-4) that stretches across northern Syria.

Below is a video from northeastern Syria showing the Russian military convoy arriving in the Al-Qamishli District.

