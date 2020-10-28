BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video last week that showcased their drone capabilities.

The video was shared by the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, who said, “Controlled combat drones of #Armenian production in use.”

In the video, the Armenian Armed Forces use one of their kamikaze drones to strike a target. The footage is taken from the lens of the drone, which scores a direct on the designated target.

The six-second video shows how a suicide plane is launched and then crashes into a building that has been a training target.

The release of this training video by the Armenian Ministry of Defense coincides with the ongoing conflict in the Karabakh region between the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) and Azerbaijani Armed Forces.