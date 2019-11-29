BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their ground attacks against the jihadist rebels in northeastern Latakia this week, as they look to capture the key town of Kabani.

In a short video released by Sputnik Arabic, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen taking on the jihadist rebels south of Kabani as they attempt to advance to the town’s southern entrance.

