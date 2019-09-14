BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Houthi drones that attacked the Saudi Aramco site in Buqayq on Saturday allegedly entered the Gulf kingdom from the southeastern region of Iraq, a newly posted video claims.

The video, which has been circulated on several social media channels, claims to show the Houthi drones entering Kuwaiti airspace from southeastern Iraq before they attacked the Saudi Aramco site.

These claims allege that the Houthi drones were likely launched from Iran due to the direction they were flying before they attacked the Saudi Aramco site.

The video itself remains unverified as none of the parties involved in Saturday’s attack have corroborated this claim.

