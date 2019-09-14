BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Houthi drones that attacked the Saudi Aramco site in Buqayq on Saturday allegedly entered the Gulf kingdom from the southeastern region of Iraq, a newly posted video claims.

The video, which has been circulated on several social media channels, claims to show the Houthi drones entering Kuwaiti airspace from southeastern Iraq before they attacked the Saudi Aramco site.

These claims allege that the Houthi drones were likely launched from Iran due to the direction they were flying before they attacked the Saudi Aramco site.

The video itself remains unverified as none of the parties involved in Saturday’s attack have corroborated this claim.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Ansarallah forces launch large-scale attack inside southern Saudi Arabia: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

La mejor noticia, por fin la monarquía a sido golpeado en su economía.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 22:35